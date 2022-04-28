VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VTEX. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

Shares of VTEX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. 2,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,385. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTEX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in VTEX in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

