Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VYST stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Vystar
