Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST) Short Interest Update

Vystar Co. (OTCMKTS:VYST – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 92.5% from the March 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,231,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VYST stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Vystar has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Vystar

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. Its products are used by manufacturers of a range of consumer and medical products, such as adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, and other medical devices, as well as natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows.

