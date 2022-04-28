Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €160.00 ($172.04) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.33% from the stock’s current price.

WCH has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays set a €197.00 ($211.83) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($204.30) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €167.36 ($179.96).

Shares of WCH opened at €167.25 ($179.84) on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 12-month high of €177.75 ($191.13). The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of €150.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €146.69.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

