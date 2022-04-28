Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €190.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €190.00 ($204.30) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €191.00 ($205.38) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €167.36 ($179.96).

ETR WCH opened at €167.25 ($179.84) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Wacker Chemie has a 1-year low of €116.65 ($125.43) and a 1-year high of €177.75 ($191.13). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €146.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 10.30.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

