Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) Short Interest Up 183.3% in April

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.89. Waldencast Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $4,768,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $725,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 971,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,699 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

