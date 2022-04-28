Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.30. 383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,077. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.99.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

