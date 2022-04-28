Walker & Dunlop (WD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.85 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $119.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.99. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,739,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,083,000 after buying an additional 100,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,836 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

