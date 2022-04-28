Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 71.9% from the March 31st total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WPCB opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 3.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 214,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation IÂB focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

