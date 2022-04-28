Warburg Research Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €120.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PUM. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.68 ($116.86).

Shares of PUM opened at €67.28 ($72.34) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of €76.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €93.15. Puma has a one year low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a one year high of €115.40 ($124.09).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

