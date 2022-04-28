Warburg Research Reiterates “€75.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective from Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($107.53) price target on Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €85.06 ($91.46).

NEM opened at €75.90 ($81.61) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 65.09. Nemetschek has a 12 month low of €54.64 ($58.75) and a 12 month high of €116.15 ($124.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €80.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of €91.23.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

