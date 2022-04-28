Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) CEO David Zaslav Buys 50,200 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CEO David Zaslav acquired 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,584,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of WBD opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.