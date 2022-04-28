Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) CEO David Zaslav Buys 50,200 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CEO David Zaslav acquired 50,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,584,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of WBD opened at $18.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

