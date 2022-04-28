Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Acquires 25,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

WBD opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

