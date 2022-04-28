Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels Acquires 25,000 Shares

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,463.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
WBD opened at $18.83 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.
Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.65. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
