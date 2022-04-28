Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $24.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $42.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 578,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,416,000 after purchasing an additional 268,731 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

