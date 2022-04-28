Warrior Met Coal (HCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

