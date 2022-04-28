Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of HCC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,794,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,128,000 after purchasing an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 920,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 607,033 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 547,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 44.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,812,000 after purchasing an additional 157,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

