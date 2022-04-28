Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 69.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $5.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.6%.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $1.36. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

