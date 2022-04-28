Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) & American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Critical Analysis

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warrior Met Coal and American Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Warrior Met Coal
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2.20
|American Resources
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Risk & Volatility
Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, American Resources has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Warrior Met Coal and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Warrior Met Coal
|14.24%
|30.60%
|16.62%
|American Resources
|-417.68%
|N/A
|-67.86%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
84.9% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Warrior Met Coal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Warrior Met Coal and American Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Warrior Met Coal
|$1.06 billion
|1.71
|$150.88 million
|$2.91
|12.03
|American Resources
|$7.76 million
|15.42
|-$32.50 million
|($0.60)
|-3.03
Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than American Resources. American Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Warrior Met Coal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Warrior Met Coal beats American Resources on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Warrior Met Coal (Get Rating)
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.
About American Resources (Get Rating)
American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. American Resources Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.
