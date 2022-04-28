Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 325.5% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:WARR opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $676,000. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,730,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

