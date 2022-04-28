Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 25th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share.

WASH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WASH opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $831.02 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,642 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 974,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 683,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

