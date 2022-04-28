Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Increased to $167.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

WM opened at $167.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.09. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $135.03 and a 1 year high of $168.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,028 shares of company stock worth $6,150,606. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

