Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of WSBF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.75. 3,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,690. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a market capitalization of $405.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Waterstone Financial has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Waterstone Financial news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,847,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,822,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after purchasing an additional 43,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,992 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,796 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

