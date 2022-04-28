Wayfair (W) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.43) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. Wayfair’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wayfair to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wayfair stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 2.85. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average is $175.21.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $2,187,572 over the last three months. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on W shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.75.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

