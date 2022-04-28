Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $39.27 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

