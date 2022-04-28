Wedbush Cuts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $94.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.95% from the company’s previous close.

CCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $108.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $51.10 on Thursday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.98.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.28. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Communities will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Century Communities by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in Century Communities by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Communities by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

