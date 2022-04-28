Wedbush Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

HAFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jonestrading upped their price target on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Hanmi Financial stock opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.10. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,305,000 after purchasing an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 188,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 151,734 shares during the period. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 585,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial (Get Rating)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.