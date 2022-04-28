Wedbush Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $147.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wedbush from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 83.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.79.

BMRN opened at $80.31 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $836,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,024,677.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,702 shares of company stock worth $5,720,192 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

