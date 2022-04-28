Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2022 – Simply Good Foods was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

4/20/2022 – Simply Good Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $41.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $41.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $45.00 to $50.00.

4/7/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $48.00.

3/30/2022 – Simply Good Foods is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2022 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get The Simply Good Foods Company alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Linda Zink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $4,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,852.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,836,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,352,000. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 216,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,638,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.