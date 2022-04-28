Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First National Financial (FN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First National Financial (TSE: FN) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00.

4/26/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.

3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FN stock opened at C$37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.26. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. Research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. First National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

