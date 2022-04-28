Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for First National Financial (FN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of First National Financial (TSE: FN) in the last few weeks:
- 4/27/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$43.00.
- 4/26/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$42.00.
- 3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2022 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
FN stock opened at C$37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.26. First National Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$35.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.25.
First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$174.10 million. Research analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.
In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$312,624,974.07.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.