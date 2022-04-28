Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OrganiGram (OGI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) recently:

4/14/2022 – OrganiGram was given a new C$3.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$3.44 to C$3.34.

4/12/2022 – OrganiGram was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/15/2022 – OrganiGram had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$3.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.79 on Thursday. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$561.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 8.40.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$31.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.58 million. On average, analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

