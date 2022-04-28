Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Terex (TEX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently:

4/18/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $48.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Terex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Terex is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average is $42.02. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $139,247.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Terex by 237,750.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

