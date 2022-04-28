Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the March 31st total of 174,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEGZY stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. WEG has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.0049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits and industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, utility vehicles and locomotives, and urban and sea transportation.

