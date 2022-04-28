WELL Health Technologies Corp. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$115.68 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 17th.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.