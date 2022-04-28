Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of EOD stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
