Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EOD stock opened at $4.98 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 335,588 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 49,895 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

