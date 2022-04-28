Wells Fargo & Company Increases Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target to $184.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLD. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.10. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

