WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY22 guidance at $11.00-12.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.000-$12.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:WCC opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $140.92.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.
WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
