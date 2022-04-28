WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.20 per share for the quarter. WESCO International has set its FY22 guidance at $11.00-12.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $11.000-$12.000 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. WESCO International had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WESCO International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE:WCC opened at $123.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $140.92.

In other news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 7,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $881,353.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WESCO International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

WCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.50.

WESCO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.