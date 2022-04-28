Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Down 65.3% in April

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the March 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
WFAFY opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. Wesfarmers has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $24.60.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.2537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.
Wesfarmers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.
