West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West China Cement Limited (OTCMKTS:WCHNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,905,900 shares, a growth of 215.4% from the March 31st total of 604,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,361.4 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded West China Cement from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
WCHNF opened at $0.17 on Thursday. West China Cement has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17.
West China Cement Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells cement and cement products in the People's Republic of China. The company sells its products under the Yao Bai and Yaobaishuini names. Its cement products are used in the construction of infrastructure projects, such as highways, railways, bridges, hydroelectric power stations, and water conservancy and water transfer projects, as well as housing and social infrastructure projects.
