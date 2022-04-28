West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $10.29 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will earn $10.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.81. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $35.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.94 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The business had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WFG. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$154.60.

WFG opened at C$111.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.32 billion and a PE ratio of 3.27. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$82.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$111.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About West Fraser Timber (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.