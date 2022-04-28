West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Short Interest Update

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WJRYY opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. West Japan Railway has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.28.

WJRYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut West Japan Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Japan Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

