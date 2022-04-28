West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30 to $9.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

WST opened at $322.22 on Thursday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $319.29 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.69 and a 200-day moving average of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

