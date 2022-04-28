Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Westbury Bancorp stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. Westbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services.

