Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Short Interest Down 80.0% in April

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Westbury Bancorp stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $83.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.42. Westbury Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35.
Westbury Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
