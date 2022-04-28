Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Short Interest Down 74.4% in April

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the March 31st total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,958,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,589,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,856,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,577,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 960.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 187,017 shares during the period.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.76. 1,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

