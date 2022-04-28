Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a $0.0945 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

