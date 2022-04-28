Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, an increase of 186.8% from the March 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:HYI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,682. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund (HYI)
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.