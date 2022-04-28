Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 29.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMC opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 534.84, a current ratio of 534.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -20.00%.

WMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

