Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 590.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 16,171 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 379,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WEA opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

