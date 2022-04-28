Western Energy Services (WRG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.36 million for the quarter.

Shares of WRG opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.33. Western Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.18 and a 1 year high of C$0.53.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment, as well as oilfield rental equipment services to other oilfield service companies.

