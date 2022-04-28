Western New England Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $196.78 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WNEB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475 over the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 220.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,129 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 157.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 16,885 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

