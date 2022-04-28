WestRock (WRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WestRock to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WRK opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.30.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WestRock by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,780,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,962,000 after buying an additional 68,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

