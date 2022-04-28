Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 220.8% in April

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 220.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

NYSE WHG opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $138.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.37. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $27.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.07.

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $19.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,798 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 252,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.