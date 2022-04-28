WEX (NYSE:WEX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.40-$12.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.155-$2.195 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion.WEX also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.35-$3.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $202.31.

WEX opened at $164.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16,408.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. WEX has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $229.89.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.22 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 0.01%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEX will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,057,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,677,000 after acquiring an additional 140,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WEX by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 465,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 260,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WEX by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of WEX by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,197,000 after acquiring an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of WEX by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

